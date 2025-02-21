The Mehta Boys: Boman Irani admits Rajkumar Hirani watched the film THIS many times, reveals plans about sequel

Boman Irani has stepped into the director’s chair with The Mehta Boys, earning widespread acclaim from audiences. As he actively promotes the film to ensure it reaches as many viewers as possible, he shared an interesting tidbit—renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani enjoyed the movie so much that he watched it three times. However, when asked about a potential sequel, Boman admitted that it’s unlikely at the moment.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Boman Irani revealed that Rajkumar Hirani watched his directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, three times. He said, "He saw it thrice! He loved it."

Boman also shared that their discussions didn’t dive into the film’s technical aspects but focused on its emotional depth. He shared that Rajkumar Hirani emphasized how the human connection mattered most to him, saying that when a film resonates on that level, cinematic flaws fade into the background. He expressed his satisfaction, knowing that the movie’s heartfelt essence was what truly stood out.

Boman Irani also addressed the possibility of a sequel to The Mehta Boys, stating, “I don’t think so." He explained that from the very first draft, the airport symbolized 'God’s waiting room', representing the final journey of life. The protagonist’s flight to the USA serves as a metaphor for his ultimate departure.

He added that a subtle hint of this is seen when the sister urges, “Go meet him. You might never see him again.” Despite feelings of anger from a past insult, the character chooses to reconnect. The core message of the film, according to Irani, is simple yet powerful: don’t let regrets linger.

Meanwhile, directed by Boman Irani, The Mehta Boys features a stellar cast including Irani himself, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup. The film delves into the strained relationship between a father and son, who, despite their differences, find themselves forced to share 48 hours together, an encounter that sparks reflection, confrontation, and unexpected moments of connection.