The Mehta Boys: Boman Irani says he never met his father, talks about relationship with sons; ‘The day I learned how to deal…’

Boman Irani stepped into filmmaking with the movie, The Mehta Boys. The film explores the strained relationship between father and son. While talking about his directorial debut film and how he came up with the story, the senior actor stated that he never met his father. Boman further spoke about his bond with his sons and recalled the day he learned how to deal with his five-year-old child. Read on!

Boman stated that his father died six months before he was born. Hence, he didn’t have any perspective about that. But since he is a father of two sons, he knows what that feels like. Speaking about his relationship with his kids, the Main Hoon Na actor divulged that it is not at all dark.

“The day I learned how to deal with my five-year-old son, he was seven. There’s a monologue in the film which is more or less on the same line,” he told the publication. While talking about directing and writing the film, he stated that he was attracted to the story idea. However, the hardest work was on the writing process because that takes time, and “it is a very exact art and a very exact process”

After receiving critical acclaim in prestigious film festivals, the trailer of The Mehta Boys was finally unveiled on January 29, 2025. The family drama showcases Boman playing a dedicated father who is joined by his son Amay, played by Avinash Tiwary.

Actress Shreya Chaudhry plays the role of Zara, Amay’s girlfriend while Puja Sarup is seen as a supporting character. The Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025.

The film is produced by Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani, and Boman Irani under Chalkboard Entertainment LLP and Irani Movietone LLP.