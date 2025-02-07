The Mehta Boys: Boman Irani shares an emotional note with priceless family PICS as his directorial debut co-starring Avinash Tiwary releases

After carving a special place in the hearts of fans, Boman Irani is here with his directorial debut film, The Mehta Boys co-starring Avinash Tiwary. While the film was released today, February 7, 2025, the 3 Idiots actor posted an emotional note with heartwarming family pictures.

On Friday, Boman Irani took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of several heartwarming family pictures. The post began with his childhood photo as he stood beside his father’s photo, followed by his snaps with his mother, wife, and kids from adulthood. The post concluded with a couple of family pictures from the recent times.

The post that looked more like time travel was accompanied by an emotional post that Irani began by expressing, "Life has a way of shaping us through the relationships we have—or the ones we longed for but never got to experience."

Boman Irani's special post

He further shared that he never got the chance to meet or see his father and he carried the "weight of an absence" he could never fill. He stated that he never got the chance to know, learn or "simply" be a son to his father. Nonetheless, his life "came full circle" when he became a father himself and his sons gave him the love he yearned for years.

The veteran actor further mentioned that with the arrival of his grandkids, he could realize the power of family in its purest form.

"#TheMehtaBoys is a story that’s deeply personal to me. It explores the father-son bond—the love, the turmoil, and the unspoken emotions that pass through generations. Sometimes, the way we love is shaped by how we were loved, or how we weren’t," he wrote.

"Parents aren’t perfect, but they carry their own histories, their own wounds, and their own silent struggles. This film took me over a decade to bring to life—from writing to producing to directing. It holds a piece of my soul, and today, I finally get to share it with you all. #TheMehtaBoys releases today on @primevideoin," he further added.

On a concluding note, he hoped for the people to watch it and move them. He also stressed that family and love is everything.

The Mehta Boys is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.