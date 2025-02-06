The Mehta Boys Screening: Vicky Kaushal looks dapper as he arrives for Avinash Tiwary, Boman Irani’s family drama; Tamannaah Bhatia, Juhi Chawla turn heads

Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary are all set to feature in the family drama titled The Mehta Boys. Nearly a week ago, the official poster of the show was unveiled giving a peek into the character of the two stars. Helmed by Boman, it is produced by Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani, and Boman Irani under Chalkboard Entertainment LLP and Irani Movietone LLP.

Ahead of its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025, the makers hosted a star-studded screening on February 6, 2025, which was attended by several B-town biggies.

Vicky Kaushal

Amid promoting his upcoming film Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal arrived to show his support towards the team of The Mehta Boys. The actor made waves at the event in an all-black attire.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia also came to support Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary for their OTT film. For the night, the diva turned up donning a denim dress with a pair of quirky shoes. She brightened up the event with her bright smile.

Juhi Chawla

Senior Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla also came to watch the film at the special screening hosted in Mumbai on February 6, 2025. The actress looked stunning in a maroon silk kurta which she paired with beige pants. She wore a statement pearl necklace to her attire.

Ishaan Khatter

B-town youngster Ishaan Khatter looked handsome as he arrived for the film's screening. The Pippa star was seen wearing a plain black t-shirt with matching pants and formal shoes for the night.

Farah Khan

Popular filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan also stepped in style at The Mehta Boys’ screening. The director was joined by her Celebrity MasterChef hosts, Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar.

Dia Mirza

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress Dia Mirza also arrived to show support for her Lage Raho Munna Bhai co-star, Boman Irani. The beauty queen made heads turn in a pink saree.

Anupam Kher

Next up, senior actor Anupam Kher came to the event donning a dashing suit. He was also spotted having a quick chat with Tamannaah Bhatia before heading inside to watch the film.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan, who made his comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was also papped at the event. The senior actor rocked a simple yet stylish look.

Apart from them, celebs like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ramesh Taurani, Sham Kaushal, Sikandar Kher, Johnny Lever, Ali Fazal, Chunky Pandey, Rajkumar Hirani, Zoya Akhtar, Taha Shah Badussha, Imtiaz Ali and others also attended the blue carpet screening of The Mehta Boys.