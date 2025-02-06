The Mehta Boys: Sushmita Sen lauds Boman Irani’s ‘all heart directorial’; Kajol and other celebs also share their reviews
Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary's The Mehta Boys had a special screening, and now Bollywood stars have taken to social media to review the movie.
The Mehta Boys is a drama film directed and written by Boman Irani in collaboration with Alexander Dinelaris. The cast includes Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, Puja Sarup, and Irani himself. The film is produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Shujaat Saudagar, and Vipin Agnihotri under the banners of Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment.
The movie, which tells the emotional story of a father and son, will be released on Prime Video on February 7. Following a special screening, celebrities like Sushmita Sen and Kajol have shared their reviews of the film.
Celebrities review The Mehta Boys
Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and shared her review for The Mehta Boys and wrote, "All heart directorial debut. Complexities of the unsaid that are deeply felt. Congratulations Boman Irani, loved The Mehta Boys, shoutout to the entire cast and crew."
Meanwhile, Kajol wrote, "Congrats, congrats, congrats @boman_irani! What a debut! Your first film is already making waves, winning Best Feature Film at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, and you've bagged Best Actor at the Toronto International South Asian Film Festival! So, so well deserved!"
Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram stories and lauded Boman Irani and wrote, "Is there anything that you can't do?" Filmmaker Homi Adajania took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Love you Bomla, so good. Congrats and thanks to the amazing cast and crew."
The Mehta Boys is a deeply emotional and poignant film that explores themes of family conflict, vulnerability, and personal growth.
The trailer effectively captures the raw and honest dynamics of a strained father-son relationship, marked by miscommunications and unspoken feelings, brought to life through exceptional performances from the cast.
With a balance of humor and drama, the narrative unveils the imperfections of its characters, making them more relatable and genuine. Audiences of all ages can anticipate a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant film that delves into the complexities of human relationships.
