The Mehta Boys Twitter Reviews: 6 tweets to read before watching Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary’s ‘devastatingly brilliant’ film

Boman Irani’s directorial debut film, The Mehta Boys has finally been released on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video co-starring Avinash Tiwary. Jumping onto the buzz, the ardent social media users thronged to X and shared their reviews on the poignant, emotional film. If you’re also planning to watch the much-talked-about film, check out what the internet users have to say about it.

On February 7, Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary’s The Mehta Boys was released, and several internet users hailed the emotional plot line of the film complemented by compelling performances.

A user wrote, "Avinash Tiwary is devastatingly brilliant in #MehtaBoys. His raw, soul-crushing performance will stay with you for days. The father-son arc? Pure magic. We don’t get actors like him every day."

Another fan heaped praises on the film stating, "Watched mehta boys such a heartwarming film loved it showed father son dynamic so well. Avinash was too good especially pent-up frustration was so well portrayed by him. That scene where he forgets his father's birthday but still couldn't say it felt so real n raw loved it so much."

In addition to this, a third fan kept his review short and crisp stating, "The Mehta Boys is pretty good. @avinashtiw85@bomanirani Cheers."

Furthermore, another ecstatic fan who just started off the film liked it too. Impressed, he took to his X and stated, "@bomanirani not even 10 minutes into The Mehta Boys - and I’m floored! Outstanding stuff! Your best since ‘ae Wallet ae, ae bullet ae’ Kudos!!!"

"In #MehtaBoys, Avinash Tiwary cements his place as one of the most fearless actors of his generation. Heart-stopping, gut-wrenching, and beautifully human. Watch it for him alone. #Bollywood," stated another user.

Directed by Boman Irani, The Mehta Boys features him, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhary and Puja Sarup in the key roles. The film is produced by Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani, and Boman Irani under Chalkboard Entertainment LLP and Irani Movietone LLP. Released on February 7, 2025, it is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.