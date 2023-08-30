'The momentum will...': Vicky Kaushal reacts to massive success of Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Bollywood has been experiencing a successful phase in recent months with a string of hit films. Movies like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s blockbuster Gadar 2, and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 have all performed well. Prior to that, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha and Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also received positive responses from audiences. This revival of success comes as a relief for the film industry after the challenges posed by the pandemic. Now, Vicky, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie The Great Indian Family, has shared his thoughts on the recent successes and their implications for the future.

Vicky Kaushal on success of Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more

On August 30th, Vicky Kaushal attended the launch event of the song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja from his upcoming movie The Great Indian Family. During the media interaction, Vicky expressed his happiness about the recent successes of Bollywood films and expressed his hope that this positive trend will continue in the future. He stated,“What Gadar 2 is doing is incredible and it's so nice to see the audience celebrate cinema. The way films are doing well - Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke - all are different films and the audience is giving them a chance. Back to back films are doing well. Thank you to the audience for making us believe in the power of cinema again. Content will always speak and hopefully, the momentum will continue.”

About Vicky Kaushal’s movie The Great Indian Family

The Great Indian Family is a unique and entertaining family-oriented film in which Vicky Kaushal portrays the character of Bhajan Kumar, a local singing sensation. The movie also stars Manushi Chhillar in the lead role and features a talented ensemble supporting cast including Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, and Bhuvan Arora, among others. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film is set to hit theaters on September 25th, offering audiences a delightful cinematic experience.

