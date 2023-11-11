The mystery unfolds: Here’s why Akshay Kumar made a shocking statement on ‘Sanyaas’

While Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sanyaas’ statement had created a lot of buzz, the reveal of the Best Ever Harpic puts his fans’ anticipations and discussions to an end on a happier note. Read on!

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently stirred the internet with his response of taking a “Sanyaas” on a cryptic messaging about a product that is potentially better than his endorsed brand, India’s No.1 Toilet Cleaner Harpic. And it left everyone guessing about the new product.

Finally, the mysterious and much-anticipated product has been revealed and it is none other than Harpic’s new launch – the Best Ever Harpic*. It promises to provide a better experience in toilet cleaning. Here’s everything we know about it.

Fragrance

The Best Ever Harpic* boasts of a remarkable fragrance that can transform your toilet cleaning experience. Now, your toilet will be left with a fresh, long-lasting scent!

5 minutes action^

The Best Ever Harpic* cleans the toughest stains in a convenient manner, leaving the toilet spotlessly clean and shining in only 5 minutes.

While Akshay Kumar’s “Sanyaas” had created a lot of buzz across the industry, the reveal of the Best Ever Harpic puts his fans’ anticipations and discussions to an end on a happier note. All is well that ends well. And, one thing is for certain -this new product is made to lead the way with unbeatable fragrance and sparkling clean!

*vs previous formula of Harpic Power Plus Original

^ 10x better limescale removal vs ordinary detergents and kills 99.99% germs post 5 minutes of contact with undiluted product.

