‘The National Award validates your talent’: Kriti Sanon opens up on her big win as Best Actress for Mimi

Kriti Sanon has now added the title of National Award-winning actress to her achievements. She was honored with the Best Actress award at the 69th National Awards and was felicitated at the recent ceremony in Delhi. Kriti received recognition for her portrayal as a surrogate mother in Laxman Utekar’s comedy-drama Mimi. In a recent interview, Kriti shared her thoughts on the significant win, the pride her parents feel, and how the award serves as validation for her talent.

Kriti Sanon on manifesting her National Award win

In a conversation with Times of India, Kriti Sanon expressed the significance of receiving the Best Actress National Award for Mimi at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, a place she used to pass by frequently while growing up. Kriti shared, “When I come to Delhi, the feeling is of coming to my hometown. But this time, I was here to get the National Award. It’s a very proud feeling.”

Discussing the manifestation of the National Award, Kriti mentioned that she hadn't received any Best Actress award before Mimi. She added that despite thinking that a National Award was distant, she had written about it in her diary back in 2020. Kriti pointed out that receiving it within a decade of being in the industry is a monumental achievement. She mentioned that witnessing the pride in her parents' eyes when the award was announced and how overwhelmed they were made the moment even more special for her.

Kriti Sanon on National Award validating her talent

In the same conversation, Kriti Sanon expressed, “The National Award validates your talent. I feel that also happened when Mimi released, it changed the kind of roles that were coming to me.” Kriti highlighted that after the release of Mimi, she started receiving scripts with new and diverse subjects, and filmmakers had the confidence in her ability to handle such roles.

Kriti also spoke about Waheeda Rehman, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, calling her an inspiration. She shared her experience of meeting Waheeda ji and revealed that the legendary actress had watched her film Bareilly Ki Barfi and loved it

Regarding her upcoming cinematic ventures, Kriti’s movie Ganapath, where she shares the screen with Tiger Shroff, is set to release this Friday.

