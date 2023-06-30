The Night Manager actor Rukhsar Rehman to divorce 2nd husband Faruk Kabir after 13 years of marriage

Actress Rukhsar Rehman, known for her notable work in the entertainment industry, is currently making headlines due to the challenges in her personal life. Rukhsar and her husband, film director Faruk Kabir, have mutually decided to end their marriage. There have been rumors suggesting that their relationship was going through a rough patch. The couple has been residing separately since February and has now taken the decision to pursue a divorce after being together for 13 years.

Rukhsar Rehman and Faruk Kabir:

According to an ETimes TV report, there were certain non-negotiable factors for Rukhsar Rehman, and when she became aware of them, she made the decision to end her marriage. Speaking to the portal, Rukhsar confirmed the separation, stating that they have been living apart since February and are now on the path to divorce. However, due to the ongoing legal process, she cannot elaborate further on the matter. On the other hand, Faruk Kabir confirmed the news and said, "I'm a very private person and this is a personal matter, so I don't want to talk about it right now."

For the uninformed, Rukhsar and Faruk got married in March 2010 in a low-key ceremony after being in a relationship for almost six years. Last year, they worked together for the first time in his directorial Khuda Haafiz 2.

On the personal front, Rukhsar Rehman was previously married to Asad Ahmed. They have a 27-year-old daughter named Aisha Ahmed, who is also an actor.

On the professional front, Rukhsar Rehman is known for playing pivotal roles in films like PK, 83, God! Tussi Great Ho, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and more. She has been a part of several daily soaps like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Dream Girl, and Adaalat. She was last seen in Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer web series The Night Manager.

