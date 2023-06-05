The Night Manager Part 2 Trailer OUT: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s series promises an epic conclusion

The first part of The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, was a 4-episode series, which released in February this year. This OTT series is a remake of the 2016 British series of the same name, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s series garnered a great response, and fans were eagerly waiting for the second part of the series. The makers have unveiled the official trailer of The Night Manager Part 2, and it promises an epic conclusion to this crime thriller series!

The Night Manager Part 2 Trailer

In the first part, we saw Shaan Sengupta (Aditya) on a quest to investigate Shailendra Rungta aka Shelly’s (Anil Kapoor) murky arms business. The trailer of The Night Manager Part 2 picks up right where the first part left off, and we see Shelly and Shaan forming an alliance, much to the shock of Shelly’s closest friends and aides. Now that they have joined forces, it remains to be seen whether the alliance is real, or an attempt to deceive. Sharing the trailer, Aditya Roy Kapur wrote, “Shelly ki Lanka jalane ke liye, Shaan hai taiyaar. The most awaited season finale is here.”

The trailer teases an epic conclusion to the series, and fans are already super-excited! “CANNOT WAIT,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “And it's show time now.” Check out the trailer below!

About The Night Manager Part 2

The Night Manager Part 2 has been directed by Sandeep Modi. It stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Saswata Chatterjee, Rukhsar Rehman, among others. It will release on June 30, on Disney+ Hotstar.

