The Night Manager turns 2: Anil Kapoor shares BTS pics with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, marking Emmy-nominated series' milestone

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer The Night Manager has been one of the most loved shows in the OTT space. The crime thriller is celebrating two years since its release, and on this special occasion, the Subedaar actor got nostalgic as he shared a special post with BTS pictures featuring his co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

On February 16, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and posted a collage of behind-the-scenes images to commemorate the milestone. One of the pictures featured Kapoor planting a kiss on Aditya Roy Kapur ’s cheek while his face was smeared with blood. The second photo featured him alone, followed by a third photo of Kapoor with Sobhita Dhulipala and show creator Sandeep Modi.

The fourth photo was a document with a medal on the left side and "Emmy Award Nominee" written in large letters on the other side, along with the show’s credits.

Looking back in time, Kapoor got nostalgic as he captioned the post:

"Two years of The Night Manager—a journey that pushed boundaries, told a gripping story, and found its place in the hearts of so many. Grateful for the incredible team, the love from our audience, and the honor of an Emmy nomination. This one will always be special! #2YearsOfTheNightManager."

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor celebrates 2 years of The Night Manager

The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, was nominated in the Best Drama category at the 52nd International Emmy Awards last year in 2024. However, the series lost to the French drama Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God).

The Night Manager is adapted from both John le Carre’s novel and the British show, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman.

Directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, apart from Aditya, Anil, and Sobhita, the espionage thriller also features Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee as the supporting cast. It was released back in 2023 and can be streamed on JioHotstar.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Suresh Triveni’s action drama Subedaar. It was last year in December that the makers dropped the actor’s first look from the film.