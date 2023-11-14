'The one that changed our lives': Ranveer Singh drops BTS pics with Deepika Padukone on 10 years of Ram Leela

Ram Leela featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone completed 10 years of release today. The actor shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos featuring Deepika Padukone.

Ram Leela, one of the superhits, completed 10 years of release today, November 14. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. On this occasion, the actor shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets and shared a romantic message denoting how the couple's life changed after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial. 

A while ago, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and shared pictures from the sets of Ram Leela featuring him and Deepika Padukone behind the scenes as the film turned a decade old. 

Sharing the pictures, Ranveer wrote, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever … in more ways than one!" Take a look:

