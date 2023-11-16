The Railway Men: Kay Kay Menon ‘delighted’ to work with Babil Khan, feels he has ‘magic’ like Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan was a gem of the Bollywood industry. Seemingly, the actor has passed his delectable acting skills to his son Babil Khan, who made his debut with Qala and is now awaiting the release of his upcoming venture The Railway Men.

Ahead of its release, actor Kay Kay Menon, who will also be seen in the web series, has reflected on his working experience with Babil and discussed how he finds the young actor to have the same magic that Irrfan Khan had and how he hopes that Babil preserves it for the longest time.

Kay Kay Menon says he was ‘stunned’ by Babil Khan’s acting in key sequences of series, says he was ‘delighted’ to see him

During a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Menon recalled the way he was ‘delighted’ to see Babil on day one of shooting and stated how he has inherited the magic of acting that his father too possessed. Discussing the same further, he revealed his hope for Babil to be able to preserve it.

“I have acted with him, so I know the magic. You can’t pinpoint it as such. Not to analyze it too much but preserve it. That’s something which I also found in Irrfan. We would have long chats about this (acting), about how to go beyond design,” he said adding how he and Irrfan often had discussions on these topics.

Kay Kay Menon went on to add that whenever he sees ‘little sparks’ of that magic in Babil, he hopes that the young actor preserves it without analyzing it too much, for the longest duration. Furthermore, the actor also added how Babil Khan has carved out an individuality for himself, which gives birth to that magic.

“Of course, he is Irrfan’s son, but that’s a different thing. I was delighted to see that he has an individuality about himself, which leads to magic. What spurs that magic, he doesn’t know. We don’t know, but he should preserve it. That’s all that I can say,” the actor mentioned.

Menon also recalled the way Babil had left him ‘stunned’ in a key scene from the mini series and said that it came out beautifully.

More about The Railway Men

The four part web series will be released on November 18 and the plot is set against the backdrop of Bhopal’s Gas Tragedy. The web series will also star actors R Madhavan and Divyenndu in pivotal roles.

