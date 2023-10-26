The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, Divyenndu's intense FIRST look; releases on THIS date

The Railway Men is a highly anticipated web series and also boasts of a promising star cast which includes Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, and R Madhavan in the lead roles. As fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of the thriller series, in a treat for them, the makers have now announced its release date and also unveiled the first look of its characters. Read on to get further details.

The release date of The Railway Men is out now

The Railway Men seems to be a gripping and engaging thriller, making for an absolutely entertaining binge-watch material for the weekend. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to get further details about when and where the series can be watched.

Recently, Netflix India popped its release date and mentioned that it is scheduled for its premiere on the OTT platform on the 18th of November.

Making the official announcement, Netflix India shared an intense glimpse of the characters of the Railway Men through a short clip and wrote in the caption, “The story of humanity’s fight in the midst of a tragedy. #TheRailwayMen - a four-episode series inspired by true stories arrives November 18, only on Netflix! #TheRailwayMenOnNetflix @actormaddy @kaykaymenon02 @divyenndu @babil.i.k @shivrawail @aayush.03 @yogendramogre @yrf #YRFEntertainment.”

Check out the official release date announcement post by Netflix India below!

Digging into the details of The Railway Men

The series will be released in four episodes and will star actors R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan in key roles.

Popping an intriguing fact about the gripping thriller series which will hit Netflix soon, the story of the same is based on real-life incidents and has been set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak, the world’s worst industrial disaster.

Notably, The Railway Men is a thrilling account of courage and will offer the viewers a poignant narrative of the unsung heroes - the railway employees of India, who saved the lives of several trapped in a helpless city.

Produced by YRF Entertainment and helmed by filmmaker Shiv Rawail, the eyebrow-raising series has been penned by writer Aayush Gupta.

ALSO READ: Babil Khan responds to comparisons with dad Irrfan Khan: 'Who will step into my shoes?