The Railway Men screening: Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kay Kay Menon and others arrive at the event

Some of the talented actors in the Hindi film industry namely Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Babil Khan, and Divyendu Sharma are going to come together for an OTT series The Railway Men. After unveiling the first look and dropping the trailer, the makers hosted a special screening of the four-episode web show which was attended by stars like Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Diana Penty, Kay Kay Menon, and others.

Bollywood stars arrive at the special screening of The Railway Men

Director Shiv Rawail will be making his debut with the upcoming web show The Railway Men. With an ensemble cast of actors like R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, and Babil Khan, the thriller series looks promising. Earlier, the first look and the trailer were released. Now, a special screening was hosted which was attended by some of the popular Bollywood celebs.

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper as he arrived wearing a black suede jacket paired with black pants. The actor wore a brown-toned T-shirt underneath. He sported his overgrown beard and tamed his hair with metal a hairband.

Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana was also spotted in his causal avatar for the screening. In his black shirt and a pair of blue denims, he gave a million-dollar smile to the paps.

Diana Penty rose to fame by playing a simple Indian girl in her debut movie Cocktail. The actress arrived at the event channeling her inner boss lady. She wore a power suit in shades of gray over a black bandeau top. She left her hair open and wore minimal makeup.

After making his debut with Qala, Babil Khan is waiting for the release of his upcoming project. He also arrived at the event in a pair of black oversized pants which he paired with a white shirt. The actor also sported a funky jacket to complete his look.

Kay Kay Menon was also spotted at the event wearing a casual suit with a white tee. His co-star Divyendu Sharma came with his partner.

The show will be streaming on Netflix from November 18.

