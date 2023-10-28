The Railway Men Teaser OUT: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon's gripping thriller recounts the Bhopal gas tragedy

Trigger warning: The following content mentions the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which may be upsetting or triggering to some readers.



The Railway Men, starring actors Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu in the lead roles has been a highly anticipated web series. Recently, the series makers unveiled a glimpse of the characters and also its release date, which is November 18. Popping an update from the web series, the makers have now released its teaser, and the gripping visuals will leave you hooked to the edge of your seat till the end, yearning for more. Check out the teaser of The Railway Men inside!

A teaser of The Railway Men is out now

The web series is slated for an OTT release on Netflix. The movie streaming platform unveiled the teaser of this highly awaited web series which features some intense and gripping visuals of the Bhopal gas tragedy incident. The film depicts the struggle of the people, and the trailer will make your heart race with each passing second.

Releasing the teaser, Netflix India wrote in the caption, “One tragic night that stirred the entire nation and four heroes who fought through it all. Here’s the teaser for #TheRailwayMen - a four-episode series inspired by true stories. Arrives November 18, only on Netflix!”

Check out the teaser of the web series below!

More about The Railway Men

Slated for its release on the 18th of November, the series will be released in four episodes and will feature actors R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan. The gripping thriller series, which will be released on Netflix soon, is based on real-life events and set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak disaster, which remains a deeply disturbing event to this day.

The Railway Men provides a thrilling account of bravery and will offer the audience a broad narrative of the railway employees of India, who saved the lives of many trapped in the helpless city during the disaster that took place. The series has been produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by filmmaker Shiv Rawail. Furthermore, the eyebrow-raising series has been penned by writer Aayush Gupta.

