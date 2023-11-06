The Railway Men Trailer OUT: Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, Babil Khan save lives during Bhopal gas leak

Trigger warning: The following content mentions the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which may be upsetting or triggering to some readers.



The Railway Men starring Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Babil Khan and Divyenndu in key roles, is one of the most highly anticipated web series of this year. Recently, the makers of the show released its new trailer and it is safe to say that it will keep you hooked to the edge of your seat till the end. Watch the trailer of The Railway Men inside.

The Railway Men’s trailer is out now on Netflix

The official trailer for Netflix India's upcoming series "The Railway Men" debuted today, November 6th, offering a dramatic first look at the gripping true story. Shared on Instagram, the trailer highlights the stellar cast, which includes Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, and Divyenndu Sharma.

As the show revolves around the Bhopal gas tragedy story, the trailer of the show depicts the before and after sequences of the city, revolving around the incident. It also shows the heart-wrenching tale of Bhopal’s population suffering after the tragedy.

As Netflix India posted the show’s official trailer on Instagram, they wrote in the caption, “Witness a tale of strength, resilience, and sacrifice of a few people on the night of a massive human tragedy.”

Watch the trailer of The Railway Men below!

More about The Railway Men

The series will be available for fans to watch from the 18th of November and it will be released in four episodes. Featuring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, the gripping thriller series is based on real-life events and is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak disaster of Madhya Pradesh.

The series will provide a detailed account of bravery and strength and will also depict the story of the Indian railway employees, who protected and saved several who were entangled in the helpless city during the Bhopal Gas leak disaster.

The Railway Men has been produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by filmmaker Shiv Rawail. Moreover, the tale of the sufferings of the population of Bhopal has been penned by writer Aayush Gupta.

Notably, the makers of the series had also unveiled its teaser earlier and it received immense love from the audience, who are waiting with bated breath to dive into the story.

