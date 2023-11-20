The Railway Men Twitter Review: Netizens label R Madhavan's show as 'masterpiece'; hail Babil Khan's acting

The Railway Men, featuring Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu in significant roles, is one of the most eagerly awaited web series of the year. The series recently premiered on Netflix, and it's fair to say that it will captivate you and keep you engaged until the end. Now, netizens have taken to their social media handles to shower their love on the show.

The Railway Men featuring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan recently released on Netflix. Post that, fans have now taken to their X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle to praise the show, the director and the entire cast.

One user wrote, “#TheRailwayMen Amazing... Master class...We were not aware on that day exactly what happened and how Bhopal survived! Never ever aware that Railway Men played such a huge role in saving many people lives by keeping their lives at stake!! No words to describe the performances of @kaykaymenon02, @ActorMadhavan, @divyenndu. The masterpiece direction and entire series is a masterpiece. #ShivRawail direction is amazing.”

Another user called the show “finest” and a “masterpiece” and praised the cast. He wrote, “#TheRailwayMen one of the finest series in recent years.The perfect casting , each and every character is have their own impact. They all come together to deliver this masterpiece. I knew the impact when that boy asked " tune of lullaby which mother used to sang " @kaykaymenon02.”

Another user heaped praise on Babil Khan and wrote, “Watching #TheRailwayMen Intended to watch one episode. But now ended up binge watching it. Brilliantly made. I can smell MIC like those dead must have. I can feel the pain like the survivors must have done. Bravo, #kkmenon and #BabilKhan Babil Khan is an actor to watch for."

Many users believed that the story was much needed to be told and the exceptional performance just added the right magic to the “spine-chilling” series. Many of the fans loved Babil Khan’s performance in the series and called it one of the best shows made this year.

More about The Railway Men

The Railway Men offers a thorough narrative of courage and resilience, portraying the experiences of Indian railway workers who safeguarded and rescued many individuals caught in the vulnerable city during the Bhopal Gas leak disaster.