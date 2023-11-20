The Railway Men’s R Madhavan believes he has done films where he’s ‘sleepwalking’; reveals worst part

R Madhavan, a seasoned actor with experience in both Tamil and Hindi film industries spanning over two decades, mentioned that there were instances on film sets where he didn't exert extra effort, yet those projects turned out to be successful, leaving him perplexed. The actor manages to juggle his film career in both industries, and this sometimes results in overlapping schedules.

R Madhavan admits doing films where he’s “sleepwalking”

During an interaction with Indian Express, R Madhavan revealed that regrettably and quite embarrassingly, he has been part of projects where, upon reviewing them, it's evident that he was just “sleepwalking through” and they ended up being successful. He added, “Then all your orientation goes for a toss, you wonder what is right or wrong. So, if I can sleepwalk through a project and is something I have done before, it is disqualified for me.”

He also mentioned that since he works in two languages, there are many instances where he might look at something and feel like he has done it before. Over the years of being in the industry, Madhavan mentions that actors can often sense what will happen with a project from the first day they step onto the set.

He further added, “You realize that you are ready to give your best but other things are not aligning. Then you feel that you should just take your cheque, finish the work and leave. It is a horrible feeling to have, especially at this stage of my life.” He then stated that if he realizes he has done something in Hindi that the Tamil audience hasn't seen, or vice versa, he thinks about how he can bring more life to his character to keep his creative energy flowing.

R Madhavan on the work front

R Madhavan's most recent appearance was in 2022 in the Tamil-Hindi bilingual film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which he directed himself and earned him the National Award for Best Feature Film in 2022. Additionally, he appeared in another Hindi film in the same year titled Dhokha: Round D Corner.

Furthermore, the actor is gearing up for his role in the Hindi film titled Amriki Pandit. In addition to that, he has roles in the Tamil film Test, featuring Nayanthara and Siddharth in the lead. Additionally, he is set to appear in the upcoming project by director Mithran R Jawahar, known for Thiruchitrambalam. Madhavan is also part of the Netflix mini-series The Railway Men, scheduled to premiere on November 18, 2023.

