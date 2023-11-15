The Railway Men’s R Madhavan jokes about son Vedaant being more famous than him: ‘Not sure if I am happy’

R Madhavan is currently gearing up for his upcoming project, The Railway Men. Also starring Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyenndu, the web series will be released on November 18.

Ahead of its release, Madhavan has now opined on how his son Vedaant Madhavan, who is an expert swimmer and has a gold medal to his credit from the Danish Open 2022, has become more popular than him and how he is doubtful about being happy about this fact.

Madhavan jokes about his son Vedaant, who is an expert swimmer, being more popular than him

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor discussed in a light-hearted manner how his son Vedaant has become more popular than him. He also shared that it's difficult for him to compete with his son as he is from a field, which is different from his.

“I am not sure if I am happy about my son (Vedaant Madhavan, swimmer) becoming more popular than me. I can’t even compete with him because he is from a different field,” said Madhavan jokingly.

Babil Khan spills beans on The Railway Men

During the same interview, Babil Khan, who will also be seen in the web series, opined on his gripping thriller project and said that the story has changed his perspective on heroism. Stating how it involves making decisions in times of crisis, Babil also added that he feels this generation should be aware of the unsung heroes who dealt with the crisis.

“When you imagine a hero, you think of a cape, superpowers, grandeur. However, this story changed my perspective about heroism. Heroism is about the decisions you make in times of crisis, and I thought our generation should know about the heroes who emerged following the crisis,” said Babil Khan.

More about The Railway Men

The four-part web series is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak disaster in Madhya Pradesh.

Produced by YRF Entertainment and helmed by Shiv Rawail, The Railway Men has been written by Aayush Gupta and provides a detailed account of the sufferings of the people of Bhopal, back in the day.

