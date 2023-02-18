The Romantics: Anushka Sharma REVEALS Aditya Chopra asked her to hide her movie debut from her parents

The Romantics , the docuseries which premiered on Netflix on the special occasion of Valentine's Day, has been receiving much love from the audiences. The Smriti Mundhra directorial, which revolves around the illustrious journey of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production banner Yash Raj Films, features over 35 popular stars of the Hindi film industry. The Bollywood superstars and renowned filmmakers narrated their experiences of working with Yash Chopra and his son, celebrated filmmaker Aditya Chopra in detail, in the Netflix show.

The popular actress was launched by Yash Raj Films with the blockbuster film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. The movie, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is helmed by Aditya Chopra. According to Anushka Sharma, the filmmaker wanted to keep her debut strictly under wraps and asked her to not even inform her parents. Even the staff members of YRF were unaware that she is playing the female lead in the film.

"Everything was under wraps. Nobody knew about it and Adi didn't want anybody to know that I was the lead actor. Adi literally said to me, 'you can't tell anybody. You cannot even tell your parents.' I said, 'Huh?" Anushka Sharma narrated. For the unversed, the actress was just 19 when she signed Rab Ne Bana Do Jodi. Anushka immediately informed Aditya Chopra that she can't hide this from her parents as she lives with them. However, the film industry members had no idea about the leading lady of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, for a very long time.

Aditya Chopra about making Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

The filmmaker, who made his first-ever onscreen appearance in The Romantics, narrated the story behind the making of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which saved Yash Raj Films from a massive failure. "I realised that I needed to give the company a big successful film, and I would have to do it myself," revealed Aditya Chopra. Even though everyone asked him to push the film after the Mumbai Taj Hotel attack, the filmmaker followed his gut instinct and released the film on the pre-released date. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi emerged as the biggest grosser of the year.