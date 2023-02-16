The Romantics: How YRF head Aditya Chopra finally agreed to come on camera, director Smriti Mundhra reveals

Netflix's The Romantics was released on February 14 and since then it has been making the right noise. The docu-series is a tribute to the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. It also showcases his journey and how he established his renowned company, Yash Raj Films. The series has four episodes featuring 35 celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan , Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, and others speaking about Yash Chopra and his cinematic vision. Interestingly, YRF's head-honcho Aditya Chopra has also featured in the series and made an appearance on-screen after several years. In a recent interview, director Smriti Mundhra revealed how she managed to convince Aditya Chopra to do a video interview.

In an interview with India Today, the director said that it was a challenge for her to convince Aditya . She revealed how she approached the production house and talked about the series. Smriti said, "It was the convincing part that was definitely a challenge. When I started this project, when I approached the studio about making the series, they said, ‘great, go ahead, love the idea, go for it, we'll give you full access to the archives. Talk to whomever you want'. You know, there was absolutely no restriction of any kind, no input of any kind. The only rule was, Adi would not be involved, and he wouldn't come on camera."

She continued, "But eventually, after much convincing, I think it became very clear to Aditya Chopra that any story about the legacy of his father, and the studio that they built together which also includes his mother's perspective and his brother's perspective, would feel incomplete without his perspective. And if there was ever a time for him to speak about it, that would be this."

She added that Aditya might have agreed to come on camera to pay tribute to his father Yash Chopra's legacy. She said, "I think, if I could purport to say, I'll speak on his behalf because I don't know if he will! But I think maybe it was because of reverence and respect for his father, and to pay tribute to his legacy that he agreed to finally do it."

Ever since The Romantics has released, fans have been going gaga over Aditya's presence. He has always managed to stay away from the limelight. He hardly makes appearances in the city. So it was surely a treat for cinema lovers to see him share insights in the series.