The Romantics: Ranbir Kapoor calls DDLJ ‘the defining film of our generation’ in new teaser; WATCH

The Romantics – Netflix’s all-new docu-series is all set to release on February 14 on the streaming platform. Ever since the first teaser of the series dropped earlier this month, fans have been excited to watch the who’s who of Bollywood talk about Yash Chopra - the man who changed the way romance is portrayed in Hindi cinema. The series, which comes out this Valentine’s Day, will serve as a fitting tribute to the over 50-year-long legacy of the late filmmaker, and his son Aditya Chopra, the current chairman of Yash Raj Films. Speaking of which, in a new teaser, Ranbir Kapoor is seen talking about Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – Aditya’s debut directorial at just 23, and the film that influenced Indian pop culture for decades to come. Ranbir Kapoor on how DDLJ influenced his life

Just like millions of millennials in India, Ranbir Kapoor too continues to be mesmerized by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s all-time blockbuster DDLJ. In a new teaser for The Romantics, the 40-year-old actor is seen saying, “DDLJ has been the defining film of our generation! I can't even tell you that feeling is still alive inside me. It Influenced the way I dressed. It influenced the way I spoke to a girl. It influenced how I was with my parents… everything!” Ranbir Kapoor in new teaser for The Romantics

More on The Romantics The Romantics will feature as many as 35 leading personalities who have worked closely with YRF. They will be seen speaking about the legend that is Yash Chopra, and YRF’s contribution and impact on Indian cinema. From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the four-part docu-series will feature our favorite stars. What’s more – Aditya Chopra will give his first-ever interview on-screen in the upcoming series too! The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra – who is behind successful series like Indian Matchmaking and Never Have I Ever.

