The Romantics: Shah Rukh Khan's old video of running to hug Yash Chopra has fans drooling over his chivalry

Shah Rukh Khan is now winning the internet with his old video that has been showcased in The Romantics, which depicts his deep bond with legendary director Yash Chopra.

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Published on Feb 15, 2023   |  02:26 AM IST  |  328
Shah Rukh Khan, Yash Chopra, The Romantics
Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra have collaborated for many popular films including Darr, Veer-Zaara and others.

The Romantics, the Netflix docu-series that narrates the journey of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and the prestigious production banner Yash Raj Films, which is established by him, is now winning the hearts of cine-goers. For everyone who grew up watching Bollywood films, especially in the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s, The Romantics is an absolute nostalgic ride. From superstar Shah Rukh Khan to Yash Chopra's elder son, the fiercely private director Aditya Chopra, the Netflix docuseries features some of the most celebrated faces of Hindi cinema. 

Shah Rukh Khan's old video of running to hug Yash Chopra wins the internet

After the release of The Romantics, which gives an insight into Yash Chopra's life and his life, it was Shah Rukh Khan's amazing bond with the legendary director that caught the attention of netizens. The Pathaan star is now winning the internet with an old video that is showcased in the docu-series, which consists of a clip of the superstar running to hug the legendary director, who played a great role in shaping his illustrious journey in films.

About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon
Journalist

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!