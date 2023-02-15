The Romantics: Shah Rukh Khan's old video of running to hug Yash Chopra has fans drooling over his chivalry

The Romantics, the Netflix docu-series that narrates the journey of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and the prestigious production banner Yash Raj Films, which is established by him, is now winning the hearts of cine-goers. For everyone who grew up watching Bollywood films, especially in the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s, The Romantics is an absolute nostalgic ride. From superstar Shah Rukh Khan to Yash Chopra's elder son, the fiercely private director Aditya Chopra, the Netflix docuseries features some of the most celebrated faces of Hindi cinema.

After the release of The Romantics, which gives an insight into Yash Chopra's life and his life, it was Shah Rukh Khan's amazing bond with the legendary director that caught the attention of netizens. The Pathaan star is now winning the internet with an old video that is showcased in the docu-series, which consists of a clip of the superstar running to hug the legendary director, who played a great role in shaping his illustrious journey in films.