The Romantics to feature LAST interview of Rishi Kapoor: ‘He was charming, erudite and eager to reminisce’
In the Netflix docu-series The Romantics, late actor Rishi Kapoor will be seen speaking about his deep relationship with Yash Chopra.
An icon of Hindi cinema, Rishi Kapoor will be featured in Netflix’s The Romantics, a global docu-series celebrating legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, YRF’s legacy, and its impact on Indian pop culture over the last 50 years! The inimitable Rishi Kapoor had closely collaborated with Yash Chopra and then Aditya Chopra in cult hits like Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan (in which he was paired with his wife Neetu Kapoor), Fanaa, Hum Tum, etc. In The Romantics, Rishi Kapoor will be seen speaking about his deep relationship with Yash Chopra and what made their combination one of the most cherished director-actor duos in Hindi cinema, especially the romantic classics!
Filmmaker Smriti Mundhra on Rishi Kapoor’s last interview
When contacted, Smriti Mundhra shares "Rishi Kapoor was not only an iconic actor, he carried with him an encyclopedic knowledge of the Hindi film industry. On the day of our interview, which would be his last, he was characteristically charming, erudite, and eager to reminisce. His death represents the loss of a significant piece of cinema history, and I’ll forever be grateful for the insights, anecdotes and perspective he shared."
About The Romantics
Netflix, one of the world’s leading entertainment services, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 personalities, including the mega-stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma to name a few, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence.
They will collectively dive into the history of Hindi cinema through the lens of YRF’s impact in making the industry and creating leading stars and making them household names globally through path-breaking and generation-defining films.
Catch the trailer of The Romantics here:
Aditya Chopra’s first on-camera interview for The Romantics
Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra also recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’! Hearing him share insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series will be a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & cinema audiences at large.
The trailer of The Romantics has been widely appreciated. Netflix will release The Romantics on Feb 14, 2023 as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc.
The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker, Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchises.
YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan, the fourth film of YRF’s Spy Universe is breaking all records at the global box office. YRF is home to some of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema has ever witnessed like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mohabbatein, Dhoom franchise, to name a few. It has also produced landmark content forward iconic hits like Chak De! India, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Mardaani, Band Baaja Baarat, etc.
