The Romantics Trailer: Watch Shah Rukh, Salman, Rishi Kapoor come together in this docu-series on Yash Chopra

Late filmmaker Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra have entertained the audience with their hit films. They made everyone fall in love with their on-screen characters. Yash Raj Films has come up with films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom series and more. These films have been a big part of everyone's lives. Today, the trailer of 'The Romantics' was unveiled which is a four-part Netflix docu-series celebrating legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, YRF’s legacy, and its impact on Indian pop culture for the last 50 years. For this, 35 personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor and others, who have worked closely with YRF, have come together to discuss the history of Hindi cinema through the lens of YRF. The Romantics trailer is out

The trailer begins with several celebs reacting to the term 'Bollywood'. Salman Khan's father Salim Khan is heard saying, 'No I don't like that word'. Even Ranbir Kapoor adds, 'Hate it." Rani Mukerji and Ranveer Singh spoke about how Yash Chopra believed in them and their talent. Celebs were shell-shocked when they discovered that Aditya Chopra, who has always been private about his life, has been interviewed for this docu-series. They couldn't believe that the world will finally see Aditya on camera after 20 years. He gave his last interview to a magazine in 1995. The ace director and producer will share insights about YRF. Have a look:

The docu-series is directed by Smriti Mundhra, who earlier worked on Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchises. The Romantics will release on February 14 on Netflix as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films. Meanwhile, YRF's recent release Pathaan starring SRK, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone has created havoc at the box office. The film has managed to shatter several records like never before.

