The Sabarmati Report: Ektaa Kapoor reveals she needed therapy while researching for Vikrant Massey-starrer; ‘I was shocked…’

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna, is set to release in theaters on November 15, 2024. Ahead of the release, producer Ektaa Kapoor revealed that the research for the film was so exhausting, she thought 'she would need therapy'. She also talked about discovering how little she knew about the events that unfolded during her research and noted 'I was shocked to see we barely know things that happened.'

During the trailer launch of The Sabarmati Report, Ektaa Kapoor shared that the film aims to uncover the truth behind the tragic 2002 Godhra burning train incident, which claimed many lives.

Talking about the extensive research process, Kapoor mentioned that it was so overwhelming that she thought she might need therapy. She was taken aback by how little she and others knew about the events.

However, she clarified that the film does not rely on conspiracy theories but strictly on verified facts.

Addressing questions about the controversial subject matter, Ektaa explained her perspective on being a Hindu and secular. She stated that being a Hindu, for her, means being secular, and she would never comment on any religion because of her faith.

Kapoor expressed her love for all religions and assured that while the film would name the perpetrators, it would not target or harm any religion. She added that as a storyteller, her goal is to empower and present the truth, which she hopes to achieve with this film.

Advertisement

The trailer begins by introducing a journalist, played by Vikrant Massey, who is a Hindi-speaking reporter determined to build a career in the media.

His journey takes a significant twist when his senior, portrayed by Ridhi Dogra, allegedly hides the grim realities he encountered while covering the Godhra train tragedy.

The trailer also highlights the ideological rift between grassroots Hindi-speaking journalists and their English-speaking colleagues.

The Sabarmati Report, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Vikir Films, also stars, Raashii Khanna and Barkha Singh in leading roles.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey admits receiving threats over his role in The Sabarmati Report: ‘I’m dealing with it or…’