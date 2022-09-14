The Sanons are holidaying in style; Nupur Sanon shares PIC from Paris with sister Kriti and parents
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon enjoy quality time with family in Paris.
Sisters Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon share a very beautiful bond with one-other. The duo frequently shares videos and photos featuring each other on their social platforms to keep fans and admirers entertained. Coming from a non-filmy background, both of them have made a significant name for themselves in the movie space. Kriti Sanon made her debut in Mahesh Babu's action thriller 1N and her Hindi debut was with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. As about Nupur Sanon, she has been a part of a few music videos and will make her presence felt in some very special movies.
Nupur Sanon and Kriti Sanon are currently enjoying their holiday in Paris. The two sisters have been accompanied by their parents and the admirers are absolutely enjoying seeing their travel diaries on Instagram. Nupur shared an Instagram story where she was seen pouting along with Kriti, who took the photo. In the photo, it could also be seen how happy the parents were, together. Nupur captioned the story as, "Paris with my babies". Kriti Sanon reshared the story on her Instagram stories. The picture only suggested how much each of them was enjoying. Admirers can't wait to catch hold of more photos and videos from their Paris travel.
Have a look at Nupur Sanon's Instagram story:
On the work front, Kriti Sanon has almost half a dozen projects in the pipeline. She recently shot with Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. She also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She recently met Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta to discuss about a probable future collaboration. The biggest of the lot is Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. It is a mythological epic, based on Ramayan and will release in the second week of January. The makers have planned to start their grand promotional campaign from the third of October, most probably with a glimpse. As about Nupur Sanon, apart from taking acting consignments, she is a part of a couple of feature films, expected to release in the next one year.
