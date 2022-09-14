The Sanons are holidaying in style; Nupur Sanon shares PIC from Paris with sister Kriti and parents

Sisters Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon share a very beautiful bond with one-other. The duo frequently shares videos and photos featuring each other on their social platforms to keep fans and admirers entertained. Coming from a non-filmy background, both of them have made a significant name for themselves in the movie space. Kriti Sanon made her debut in Mahesh Babu's action thriller 1N and her Hindi debut was with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. As about Nupur Sanon, she has been a part of a few music videos and will make her presence felt in some very special movies.

Nupur Sanon and Kriti Sanon are currently enjoying their holiday in Paris. The two sisters have been accompanied by their parents and the admirers are absolutely enjoying seeing their travel diaries on Instagram. Nupur shared an Instagram story where she was seen pouting along with Kriti, who took the photo. In the photo, it could also be seen how happy the parents were, together. Nupur captioned the story as, "Paris with my babies". Kriti Sanon reshared the story on her Instagram stories. The picture only suggested how much each of them was enjoying. Admirers can't wait to catch hold of more photos and videos from their Paris travel.