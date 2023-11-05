The Sky is Pink director Shonali Bose contracts COVID: 'Feeling worse than I have felt in years'

Renowned filmmaker Shonali Bose, acclaimed for directing movies like The Sky is Pink and The Margarita with a Straw, often provides glimpses into her life on social media. Unfortunately, she recently shared a distressing update about contracting COVID once again. Accompanied by a picture of herself, she also offered an insight into her current health status.

Shonali Bose shares update about her health after contracting COVID

On Sunday, November 5, Shonali Bose used her Instagram platform to share a snapshot of herself lying in bed. In the accompanying caption, she disclosed the unfortunate news of contracting COVID once again and expressed her current state of feeling really unwell. She wrote, “This is me right this very minute. Feeling worse than I have felt in years. COVID! Would you believe it’s still around? I’m gobsmacked. 102-3 fever, the works. Feeling absolutely rotten! And so irritated to have got COVID again! God knows which strain this even is.”

Have a look!

Shonali had previously battled the virus in January 2022, following her attendance at a close wedding in Goa. She had candidly shared her experience with COVID on social media during that period as well.

About Shonali Bose’s movie The Sky Is Pink and upcoming project

The Sky Is Pink, a 2019 romantic comedy-drama, was directed by Shonali Bose and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, and Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka herself took on the lead role, alongside a talented cast including Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The film made its premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival, earning praise for its direction and stellar performances.

In an exclusive revelation, Pinkvilla disclosed that Shonali is currently helming a coming-of-age drama series for Amazon Prime Video. The show, tentatively titled Notorious Girls, will feature actresses Simran, Revathi, and Nandita Das.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra strikes pose with Jee Le Zaraa co-star Katrina Kaif; stuns in green saree at grand event