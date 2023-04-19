The Song Of Scorpions Trailer OUT: Irrfan Khan’s last film is a story of twisted love; Fans get goosebumps

The Song Of Scorpions, Irrfan Khan’s final film, will release in cinemas on April 28, a day before the late actor’s third death anniversary. The film, directed by Anup Singh, also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora and Tillotama Shome. A few days before the release of the film, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared the trailer of the folktale, and it has left Irrfan’s fans emotional.

Trailer of Irrfan Khan’s last film The Song Of Scorpions OUT

Set in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan, the trailer of The Songs of Scorpions shows Irrfan Khan as a camel trader named Aadam, who falls in love with a tribal woman named Nooran (Golshifteh Farahani), who is learning the healing art of scorpion-singing from her grandmother (Waheeda Rehman). Sharing the trailer of The Songs Of Scorpions, Babil wrote, “Bringing alive a heart-wrenching tale of love, obsession and betrayal. #TheSongOfScorpions Trailer out now!” The film will release nationwide on April 28th. Check out the trailer below!

Irrfan Khan’s fans got emotional after seeing the trailer, and Irrfan Khan’s exceptional performance. While one fan wrote, “I got too emotional watching irrfan sir... We lost the master of acting.... Love you lot,” another one wrote, “The brilliance of irrfan khan for one last time we love you sir.” A third comment read, “Goosebumps aa gaye... Irfan Khan ki awaz sun k aur dekh k...” while another fan wrote, “I have no words to explain my feelings.. his presence on the screen.” The Song of the Scorpions had its world premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, in 2017.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after a battle with a rare form of cancer. Angrezi Medium was his last big-screen release. It was released on 13 March 2020, over a month before Irrfan Khan’s death.

