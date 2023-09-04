'The story must come out': Yami Gautam reveals how Akshay Kumar convinced her to do OMG 2

Yami Gautam is one of the few actresses to have successfully transitioned from television to film. She was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the comedy-drama OMG 2. Despite releasing alongside Gadar 2, the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. This was Yami's first theatrical release in a long time.

Yami Gautam talks about how she got OMG 2

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Yami spoke about how she bagged the role of Kamini Maheshwari in OMG 2. She revealed that it was Akshay Kumar who approached her with the project during the lockdown in 2020. She said, “We were in the middle of the second lockdown when Akshay sir called me for OMG 2. Very honestly, he told me ‘This is one of the best scripts of my career. The story must come out. I would love to introduce my director to you.’" Yami further said that he put her on a call with director Amit Rai who narrated it to her. "I was very happy to see his active conventions, knowing that this subject would spark some fire and questions. We saw it as a discussion rather than a debate or question,” she added.

Yami Gautam on her OTT presence

Yami's last theatrical release was the 2019 comedy-drama Bala, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. She said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she couldn't get a theatrical release for a while. In the meantime, she was seen in several OTT films like A Thursday, Lost, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. “Whatever happens is for the best. I have found the audience on these platforms who are not going anywhere. Of course, you must dabble between both", she said.

OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai has been produced by Aruna Bhatia, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, and Ashwini Varde. It deals with the taboo subject of sex education in the Indian education system. The film was released theatrically on 11 August alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Surpassing expectations, both films have emerged as a box-office success.

