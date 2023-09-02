'The timing was...' Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana reflects on box office failure of his previous films

The most highly anticipated comedy film, Dream Girl 2, began filming on August 25, 2023. Ayushmann Khurrana reprises his role as Pooja in this sequel to the 2019 hit movie, Dream Girl. He is joined by Ananya Panday as the new female lead. Ayushmann Khurrana had a major success with Dream Girl in 2019. Now, after four years, Dream Girl 2 has also become his highest-grossing opening film, earning a whopping Rs 10.69 crore on its first day. Impressively, within just six days, it has collected nearly Rs 60 crore at the box office. Recently, the actor opened up about his previous films that didn’t do so well at the Box Office.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on the Box Office failure of his last four releases

During an interaction with News18, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about his previous films, An Action Hero, Doctor G, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Anek which didn’t do so well at the Box Office even after receiving positive reviews from both the viewers and the critics. The actor said, “Absolutely! I believe that An Action Hero and Doctor G were decent films and they would have fared better if they were released now in this environment because people have gone back to their habit of visiting a theatre. The timing was different for those films.”

He further spoke about Dream Girl 2 and added, “I had to shift the gear and go mass with Dream Girl 2. We really needed the box office numbers. It has done its job and I’m glad that I’m personally exposed to a wider audience. Earlier, my audience was more urban but Dream Girl 2 has penetrated really deep into the heartland and smaller cities. It will only help my other films in the future.”

About Dream Girl 2

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, and others. Dream Girl 2 serves as the sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl, in which Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha played the lead characters. In this sequel, Ananya Panday takes on the role of Pari, the love interest of Ayushmann's character. Ayushmann on the other hand plays the role of a man who pretends to be a woman to attract men and make money out of it.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana wishes his father could have watched Dream Girl 2; calls him his 'biggest supporter'