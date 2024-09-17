The Traitors: Karan Johar makes official announcement as he starts shooting for reality show; ‘It’s so treacherous…’

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you just a few days back that Karan Johar is off to Jaisalmer for the shoot of his reality show, The Traitors. The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American show, The Traitors, and infusing excitement amongst the fans, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director shared the official update on his Instagram handle.

Today, on September 17, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and dropped the motion poster announcing the shoot of his upcoming reality show, The Traitors. Complementing the title and the theme, we can see a knife being used metaphorically in its font. "It’s so treacherous, you’ll sleep with one eye open! #TheTraitersOnPrime, now filming for @primevideoin," the post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, fans swamped the comments section, expressing their excitement over the show. A user asked, "Is the web series coming?" another fan commented, "It's time to take revenge Let's Go YAY!" while a third fan exclaimed, "All the best ! Can’t wait to watch. When is it going to release?? @karanjohar," another user remarked, "LETS GO," and another fan pointed out, "see that font !!! "

Notably, a source close to the development exclusively shared with us that the filmmaker will be in Jaisalmer for the next two weeks. The format of the shows requires 10 contestants to be restricted to a single location for 2 weeks and after a recce all across the country, the team zeroed down on Jaisalmer.

“The contestants will have to perform several tasks to remain in the game, but the competition will have a lot of twists and turns to keep the spark intact,” the source added.

Rumors are rife indicating that Karan Kundra, Sundhanshu Pandey, Raj Kundra, Anshula Kapoor, and Jasmin Bhasin will be a part of the show; however, an official confirmation is still awaited.

For the unversed, Traitors is the Hindi version of an American reality show, The Traitors, where a group of contestants participates in a game similar to the party game, Mafia.

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently also looking forward to the release of his production ventures Devara and Jigra. After this, he also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Dhadak 2, a yet untitled film with Akshay Kumar, among others, in the pipeline.

