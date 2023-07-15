The Trial actor Kajol recalls being chased by photographers on bike: ‘I have to be constantly on my guard’

Kajol recently expressed her concerns about the invasion of privacy prevalent in the entertainment industry's paparazzi culture. While acknowledging that being photographed is part of a celebrity's life, she disapproved of photographers who relentlessly follow actors everywhere, even when they are not working.

Kajol on the pendulum effect

During a recent interview with Miss Malini, Kajol expressed her opinion on the current paparazzi culture. She compared it to a pendulum, which started slowly but has now gained significant momentum, reaching its peak. Kajol emphasized the need for balance in the industry, recognizing that as actors, they are subject to public attention but also emphasizing the importance of privacy. She expressed her hope that the intensity of the paparazzi culture will eventually subside.

What did Kajol have to say in the interview

In the interview, Kajol shared an alarming incident where the paparazzi followed her car despite her not engaging in work-related activities. Recently, while crossing Bandra, Kajol found herself being trailed by paparazzi who had likely spotted her car. It was not a work-related outing or a visit to any public venue, but she still had to endure constant surveillance owing to her celebrity status. As a star, she felt restrained from questioning their actions and couldn't feel threatened by their presence. Moreover, regardless of her attire, there were always 7-8 people with cameras stationed nearby. Consequently, Kajol expressed the need to remain vigilant at all times to protect her privacy.

Kajol talking about her daughter Nysa Devgan

As the daughter of a popular celebrity, Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, has also been subjected to intense media scrutiny. However, Kajol praised her daughter for gracefully handling the attention while maintaining her dignity.

Other actors like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Taapsee Pannu also speak out

Kajol is not alone in expressing concerns about the invasion of privacy in the prevailing paparazzi culture. Other actors such as Taapsee Pannu and Jaya Bachchan have also reacted differently when photographers attempted to capture them. Conversely, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma strongly denounced the invasion of their privacy when they were photographed at their respective homes on separate occasions, which displeased them immensely.

Kajol’s recent works

Kajol has garnered acclaim for her exceptional performance in Lust Stories 2, where she stars alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. She marked her debut in the digital space with the web series The Trial, an adaptation of the popular American courtroom drama, The Good Wife. Actor Jisshu Sengupta portrays the role of her husband in the series, which premiered on July 14th.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Suit up like Kajol Devgan in ravishing all-red pantsuit