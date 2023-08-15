The Vaccine War Teaser OUT: Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar battle against Covid-19; to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar

The COVID-19 pandemic was an extremely traumatic time for every nation across the world. People were suffering, stuck in their homes, either sick themselves or watching their loved ones go through the same. With so much loss of life, the only hope was a vaccine to help fight the virus. Now, a film has been made on how the Indian scientists managed to create a vaccine and helped people fight the pandemic. It is called The Vaccine War and stars Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar in the lead. The teaser of the movie was released today.

Teaser of The Vaccine War starring Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar is out

Today, August 15, marks the occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India. The makers of the film took to their social media handles this morning and released the official teaser. The movie is based on the true events of the past two years and showcases how the Indian scientists and the people of the country fought against the Covid-19 pandemic. The teaser video shows the visuals of a scientific laboratory where the scientists are creating the vaccine. Actress Pallavi Joshi can be seen in the character of a scientist with her team of assistants.

Talking about the film, Joshi said in a statement,”The Vaccine War is a very special film that will narrate the real story of the vaccine war that our country fought together against the hazardous COVID-19 virus. As the teaser captured some essential moments from the film, we are eagerly excited to present the film to the globe and show the glory proudly of our country."

More about Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar’s film The Vaccine War

The movie is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and features Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Sapthami Gowda in lead roles. Joshi is also producing it in association with I Am Buddha.

The release date of the film has also been announced. It will arrive in cinemas on September 28 2023. It is set to clash with superstar Prabhas’ movie Salaar, which is a Telugu action thriller directed by Prashant Neel.

