The Waking Of A Nation OTT Release Date: When and Where to watch Taaruk Raina’s enthralling historical thriller drama

After charming fans with his romantic side, Taaruk Raina is all set to showcase his tough side in the upcoming series, The Waking Of A Nation. Most recently, the makers dropped the teaser of the show introducing fans to the riveting world of the show and also revealed the details about its streaming.

When and Where to watch The Waking Of A Nation

On February 10, Sony Liv made a collaborative post on their Instagram handle with the rest of the team of The Waking Of A Nation. The teaser of the show has been released, and it has been revealed that the showing is scheduled to be released from March 7, 2025.

The post was shared with the caption that read, "You know about the massacre, but you don’t know about the conspiracy. Creator | Director Ram Madhvani brings to you a show inspired by true events #TheWakingOfANation, Streaming on 7th March on Sony LIV."

The post shared by the makers

Plot of The Waking Of A Nation

Clocking at 0: 57 minutes, the teaser begins by addressing the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre that took place in Amritsar in 1919. Nonetheless, the riveting thriller drama promises to present the "conspiracy of Britishers" that the lead character Taaruk Raina tries to unfold as an Indian lawyer.

With anger in his eyes and passion in his voice, he screams at the top of his voice, "The Jallianwala Bagh was a bloody British conspiracy" and presents documents in front of the court. The teaser concludes with him raising slogans of "Hindustan Zindabad".

Cast and Crew of The Waking Of A Nation

The Waking Of A Nation is created and directed by Ram Madhvani, best known for helming Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja and Sushmita Sen’s Emmy-nominated series, Aarya. It is led by Taaruk Raina and, Nikita Dutta consisting of 6-episodes. Backed by Ram Madhvani Films, it will also feature Sahil Mehta, Bhawsheel Singh Sahni, Alex Reece, and Paul McEwan in the key roles. The show is written by Shantanu Srivastava, Shatrujeet Nath, and Ram Madhvani.

Taaruk Raina rose to fame with his role of Anmol in Rohit Saraf and Prajkta Koli led Netflix series, Mismatched. Meanwhile, Nikita Dutta is known for her appearance in Kabir Singh among others.