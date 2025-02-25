The Waking of a Nation Trailer OUT: 4 reasons why Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta's series on Jallianwala Bagh massacre has our attention

Ram Madhvani who has made several acclaimed projects like the film Neerja, the series Aarya, and more is back with another thrilling venture. The Waking of a Nation, starring Taaruk Raina and Nikita Dutta is a show based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The official trailer has been released, and it offers a peek into the gripping storyline. Here are 4 reasons why the series has our attention:

1. Acting performances

The official trailer of The Waking of a Nation showcases glimpses of Taaruk Raina and Nikita Dutta’s promising performances. Sahil Mehta, Bhawsheel Singh Sahni, Alexander West, and Paul Mcewan also play pivotal roles.

2. Plot

The 2-minute, 13-second trailer of The Waking of a Nation delves into the ‘truth’ behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. A brief scene of the horrifying incident is shown in the trailer. Taaruk Raina and Nikita Dutta’s characters wish to prove that it was a ‘conspiracy.’ They are ready to fight the battle against the British Empire in court. The trailer is packed with lots of powerful dialogues and scenes. It promises to ignite the spirit of patriotism.

The caption read, “Find out the conspiracy behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, as a nation awakens. Creator | Director Ram Madhvani brings to you a show inspired by true events #TheWakingOfANation.

Watch the trailer here!

3. Ram Madhvani’s direction

The Waking of a Nation is created and directed by Ram Madhvani. The filmmaker’s movie Neerja, headlined by Sonam Kapoor, won the National Film Award for Best Hindi Feature Film. It was also based on a true story. His show Aarya, with Sushmita Sen in the titular role, was nominated at the International Emmy Awards. These accolades are all the more reason to look forward to Ram Madhvani’s upcoming series.

4. Important chapter in history

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place on 13 April 1919 is an important chapter in Indian history. It marked a turning point in India’s fight for independence.

The Waking of a Nation is scheduled to release on March 7, 2025, on Sony LIV. It is written by Shantanu Srivastava, Shatrujeet Nath, and Ram Madhvani.