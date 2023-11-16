'The way he does action scenes, it’s worth learning’: Mukesh Tiwari on Chennai Express co-star Shah Rukh Khan

Mukesh Tiwari is one of the most popular actors in the film industry. After working with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Chennai Express and Dilwale, the actor said he has a lot to learn from the Bollywood superstar. In a recent interview, he shared how he learned so much from SRK while praising King Khan. He also talked about staying away from the screen for four years and then making such a big comeback.

Mukesh Tiwai shares working experience with Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with Indian Express, Mukesh Tiwari spoke about his working experience with Shah Rukh Khan. He said, "He deserves more success than what he’s achieved. You can learn so much professionally from him. You also learn how to behave on the set."

He further added that SRK reads a scene only once and then remembers the whole script. "He is very dedicated and the way he performs action scenes, it’s worth learning," shared Tiwari.

Mukesh Tiwari also shared how Shah Rukh Khan is always doing something even when he is not in front of the camera. Tiwari said how he excelled in handling every department of filmmaking and production.

Mukesh said that one needs to learn how SRK manages himself. According to Tiwari, even while shooting, the actor moves to his van to work on other things such as his publicity design himself, and also works on his production. "Given we come from a theatre background, we don’t understand these things. It takes us years to learn these things," he added.

Mukesh Tiwari on Shah Rukh Khan's long four-year break from acting

He also discussed SRK's decision to take a long break from work. He said that the celebrated actor managed to make a comeback after four years which is not easy especially when you are a leading star. "One needs to learn that from him. Imagine the kind of patience that one would need to do that. I have immense respect for him and the way he’s shaped his career," added Tiwari.

