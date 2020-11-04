Theatres and multiplexes to reopen in Maharashtra from November 5

Theatres, cinema halls and multiplexes to reopen in Maharashtra with 50 percent seating capacity from November 5.

In March 2020, Maharashtra along with other states of the country had closed its multiplexes and theatres due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, after nearly 8 months, the Centre has allowed cinema owners to reopen their properties with proper precautions and guidelines in place. The Maharashtra Government has recently issued an order which states that cinema halls and multiplexes can resume its operations from November 5 with 50 percent seating capacity and with proper guidelines in place. The cinema owners are now gearing up to reopen the theatres and multiplexes.

The Maharashtra govt’s order read as, “Cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes/drama theatres will be allowed to open with 50% of their seating capacity in areas outside the Containment Zones only with effect from November 5, 2020. No eatables will be allowed inside the Cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes/drama theatres. The SOP for the same will be issued by the Cultural Affairs Department and local authorities. The Cultural Affairs Department will take into consideration the SOP issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Further, all norms of social distancing and precaution to prevent Covid-19 shall be followed.”

A few weeks ago, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray had held a virtual meeting with single-screen and multiplex owners of the state. During the meeting, he said, “In a cinema hall, people are in a closed air-conditioned space for nearly two hours. Hence, we want to ensure complete cleanliness and sanitisation as well as physical distancing. There is a need to ensure only 50% seats are occupied.”

Currently, cinema halls in states like Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, Goa, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Punjab are operating with 50 percent seating capacity.

