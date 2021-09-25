Theatres in Maharashtra to open from October 22, confirms CM Uddhav Thackeray

It’s been over a year since the showbiz industry has been facing the adverse effects of the COVID 19 pandemic. The deadly virus has claimed lakhs of lives and not just the shootings were stalled, the theatres were also shut across the nation. Although theatres have opened up in several states, the Maharashtra government was yet to take a call on the same. And now as per the recent update, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had decided to re-open the theatres from next month.

Talking about the same, the official Twitter handle of Chief Minister Office Maharashtra revealed that the theatres will open from October 22 along with proper health guidelines. However, the government is currently working on the standard operating procedure for the same. The tweet read as, “Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced that cinemas and theatres in the state will be allowed to open after October 22 in compliance with health norms. Work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP in this regard and it will be announced soon.”

Check out the tweet about theatres opening in Maharashtra:

राज्यातील चित्रपटगृहे आणि नाट्यगृहे २२ ऑक्टोबरनंतर आरोग्याचे नियम पाळून खुली करण्यास परवानगी देण्यात येईल असे मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी घोषित केले आहे. यासंदर्भात सविस्तर कार्य पद्धती एसओपी तयार करण्याचे काम सुरू असून ती लवकरच जाहीर करण्यात येईल. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 25, 2021

To note, the decision was taken after Dr Jayantilal Gada, Rohit Shetty and Sanjay Chatar met Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the reopening of the theatres across Maharashtra. Meanwhile, there is a buzz the filmmakers are eyeing for a Diwali release this year for several big and much anticipated movies. This might include Sooryavanshi, Antim and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.

