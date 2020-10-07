With theatres opening next week, do you want Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies to release again? COMMENT

After witnessing a shutdown of over six months in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, the theatres will be opening up this month.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came as one of the most heartbreaking incidents of the year. The 34 year old was found dead in his Mumbai residence on the fateful day of June 14, 2020. Ever since then, the late actor has been all over the headlines. In fact, the entire world has come out in support of Sushant and his family and have been seeking justice for the late actor. After all, everyone wants to know what transpired with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor on the fateful day

Amid this, Sushant’s massive fan following has been missing his presence on the silver screen. In fact, when his last movie Dil Bechara made its way for a digital release in July this year, fans demanded a theatrical release of the movie to cherish the late actor’s last stint in front of the camera once again. However, with the theatres being shut in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, it wasn’t possible. In fact, many also opined that his other movies didn’t get the due response earlier at the box office.

Now, it is reported that the theatres will be opening up from October 15 with 50% occupancy and they will be taking all the necessary precautions against the deadly virus. So, while Sushant continues to be missed by his millions of fans, do you think all his movies including Dil Bechara should be re-released on the theatres to celebrate the late actor and his talent? Would you like to witness SSR’s charm once again on the big screen? Share your views in the comment section below.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara emerges as most popular film, Special Ops leads in series

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×