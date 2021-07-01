Theatres or OTT: Where will you prefer to watch movies after getting fully vaccinated against COVID 19? Vote

As the COVID 19 vaccination drive is going on in full swing, where will you be comfortable watching the movies after getting jabbed.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had hit the nation last year, has drastically changed the way we used to watch movies. Not just the shooting was stalled, the theatres were also shutdown following which several major releases were also pushed. Needless to say, the movie buffs have been missing the charm of the big screen. However, given the horrifying scenario of the COVID 19 pandemic, watching your favourite stars on the silver screen still appears to be a distant dream for many.

Meanwhile, there has been a massive rise in the viewership of the OTT platform during the pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. Besides, the luxury of watching your favourite movie in the comfort of your house is unmatched. Needless to say, the digital platform has been a booming industry and the kind of content it has been coming up is also grabbing a lot of attention. However, things are expected to get back to normal soon and the COVID 19 vaccine has come up as a major weapon against the deadly virus. In fact, it has been advised to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

And while the COVID 19 vaccination drive is pacing up gradually, things are expected to normalise soon and theatres are also likely to be opened. It will be interesting to see the footfall in the theatres after it re-opens. Will you be comfortable visiting a theatre after getting fully vaccinated or will the digital platforms will be your go to mode of entertainment now? Take the poll and let us know.

