On their 4th wedding anniversary, Anushka Sharma thanks Virat Kohli for inspiring her and shares goofy pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked about couples in the industry who are all about couple goals. The power couple is married for four years now and they never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals. And while Anushka and Virat are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, the couple is inundated with best wishes from friends and family. Amid this, Anushka took to Instagram and penned a long love note as she showered love on her main man and thanked him for inspiring her.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress shared some goofy pics of herself with Virat along with some clicks capturing their beautiful moments with daughter Vamika. While the post was all about unconditional love, in the caption, Anushka summed up her marriage with Virat. She wrote, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Soon Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section and wrote, “This post is full of happiness”. Apart from Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Esha Gupta also dropped hearts for Virat and Anushka on their anniversary.

