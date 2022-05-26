Then & Now: Karan Johar's 40th birthday with Anushka Sharma, Aamir-Kiran, Rani Mukerji & Neetu-Rishi; PICS

Karan Johar turned a year older on 25 May and it was a milestone birthday for the filmmaker. As he became 50, Karan made sure to make it a day (and night) to remember as he threw one of the biggest Bollywood bashes in recent times. Some of the industry's biggest names such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor among many others were present for the shindig.

Young gen actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter, Kriti Sanon and several others also walked down the extravagant sets that were built specifically for the grand party.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed details of the party. A source close to the development had told us that Karan Johar had not considered five-star hotels in the city for his 50th birthday. Instead, the filmmaker had got set designers on board to erect a party-worthy set for hundreds at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.

While the party was all things glam and grand, we decided to go back in time and look at how different was Karan Johar's 40th birthday bash. The producer, is known to celebrate his birthdays in a grand manner, and his 40th at Mumbai's Taj Lands End was no different.

Let's take a look at how far we've come:

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Last year, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce. But for Karan's 40th, the couple were happily in love and even opted to wear ethnic outfits for his birthday bash. Despite their differences, they put up a united front on Wednesday night.

Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor

For the filmmaker's 40th, Neetu Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor had attended the evening together. The veteran actor's demise in 2020 left a huge void among the industry as well as fans. For Karan's 50th, son Ranbir Kapoor was the perfect gentleman standing by his mum's side.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was stunning then and is stunning now. Back then, too, the actress opted for a 'black and bling' outfit, which was ironically, Karan's birthday theme this year. Irrespective, we can't take our eyes off Anushka.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra's glow up is unreal! Having just begun her journey in Bollywood back then, Parineeti's life is now ruled by her passion for fitness, films and fashion.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji's sartorial choice may have been questionable at Karan's 40th birthday, but the actress slayed it on Wednesday night in her glamorous outfit and winged eyeliner.

Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra

The BFF's have had a long journey in the industry, right from the time they began working together in the 90s. These photos only prove that their friendship has stood the test of time.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh

Even after a whole decade, the lovebirds continue to pose for the camera in the same manner. Isn't that something now? While Riteish's love affair with a dapper black suit continues, we love Genelia's dreamy outfits.

