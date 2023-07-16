Then vs Now: Bajrangi Bhaijaan's 'Munni' Harshaali Malhotra's transformation will leave you stunned

Remember little Munni from Salman Khan's Bhajrangi Bhaijaan who captivated everyone's hearts with her heartwarming acting skills? Harshaali Malhotra, who was in class 1 then, is certainly all grown up now. Recently, the actress was clicked when she stepped out from seemingly a Kathak institute and was spotted in Mumbai’s Khar. Harshaali is on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following.

Harshaali Malhotra's then-and-now transformation

Harshaali is a popular face on social media. Her character Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) is still alive in everyone's hearts. The actress shares pictures and videos of her on social media to keep her fans and followers updated.

Recently, a video of Harshaali was shared by a paparazzo account. For her latest outing, the actress was looking absolutely stunning in a multicolored kurti and exuded a natural glow. She even posed for the paparazzi and flashed a bright smile. The video is currently doing rounds on social media. The transformation of Harshaali left everyone stunned.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video was shared on social media, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Waqt Kahan Se Kahan Guzar Gaya Yaar .. Bacche Bade Hogye ..“ She was being compared with the actress Disha Parmar too. Many fans praised her beauty and dropped red heart emojis.

Harshaali Malhotra's work front

Harshaali Malhotra made her big-screen debut in 2015 with Kabir Khan's directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan alongside Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She received huge critical acclaim for her performance as a Pakistani Muslim mute girl. Harshaali also won the Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award in 2022.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Harshali expressed her excitement for the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She said that she hoped the sequel would release soon. The actress also added that she is in regular contact with Salman Khan. In the same interview, she also shared her experience on the Bhajrangi Bhaijaan sets and said, "We used to have a lot of fun while filming. We would go on ATV rides, and even play table tennis.”

