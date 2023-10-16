'There can be only one Dream girl one Hema Malini': Esha Deol drops pics with birthday girl; pens special note

Legendary actress Hema Malini has starred in innumerable indelible movies including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and Pratigya over the years. The ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood left no stone unturned to sprint towards an upward trajectory in her career. While many find comfort in Hema Malini’s movies even after years of release, the veteran actress is now heading towards another year of her life. On her birthday, her daughter Esha Deol wished her mother by penning a heartfelt note for the actress.

Celebrating you today & forever: Esha Deol on Hema Malini’s birthday

As Hema Malini celebrates her birthday today, her daughter Esha Deol penned a heartfelt note for her and poured her love and appreciation for her mother. She also shared two pictures with her that highlight the strong bond that the mother-daughter duo share. In the first photograph, Esha can be seen planting a kiss on Hema Malini’s cheeks while in the second picture, the duo can be seen sharing a heartwarming hug.

Sharing the pictures and wishing her on her birthday, Esha wrote, “Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer , honest politician & the list can just go on & on … you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren.”

She went on to write how there will always be only one Dream Girl and one Hema Malini. Expressing her love for the veteran actress, Esha further wished her good health and strength.

Delving into the work front of Hema Malini

Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’ has provided the audience with innumerable remarkable gigs in the past including fan-favorite Baghban, which also starred legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Notably, in an interview with PTI earlier this year, the actress revealed her inclination towards taking up more acting roles like her peers and said, “If I get some nice roles, sure, definitely, why not? I would like all the producers to come forward and sign me. I am there."

ALSO READ: Esha Deol says Hema Malini wants to do films again: ‘If someone has something good for my mom…’