'There is a shot where...': Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS his favorite moment during the filming of Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starring Jawan marks one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The hype and craze for the film is unanimous even before its release. Fans cannot wait to see the new avatar of SRK on the big screens. Directed by Atlee, this collaboration marks Shah Rukh's first venture with the popular South director. Ahead of the film's release, Shah Rukh Khan answered some questions regarding Jawan and during the Q&A session, the actor revealed his favorite moment from the filming of the movie.

On September 5, Red Chillies Entertainment shared a video where Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi were seen answering some fun questions about Jawan.

During the interactive session, SRK was asked to share his favorite moment during the filming of Jawan.

The question was, "What was your "That is why I signed up for Jawan" moment?" And, SRK replied, “There is a shot where I am introduced as the bald hero (does the clapping action) and I remember Atlee putting a lot of powder in my hand and I think I sneezed also doing that shot, but when I finally saw the shot, and that’s my moment for doing Jawan."

On the other hand, on popular demand, Kolkata became the first city to take over the fever of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan. The first show of the movie will be screened at 5 a.m. on September 7 at Miraj Cinemas.

And, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has become the first ever Hindi film to have a 5 a.m. show in Bihar too. Raxsaul's small center near the Bihar-Nepal border, with a population of 232,969, is over the moon as theater owners in Raxsaul are adding more shows to meet the massive demand for Jawan. With this, the Jawan advance booking mania is now moving to mass movie centers.

Recently, the makers of the film organized a grand audio launch event in Chennai on August 30. The event was graced by Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Anirudh, and others apart from Shah Rukh.

On the other hand, on August 31, the trailer of Jawan was unveiled at Dubai's Burj Khalifa and thousands of fans cheered for SRK while enjoying the trailer screening at the Burj Khalifa.

Meanwhile, Jawan will hit theaters on September 7, 2023.