‘There is no invitation’: Sunny Deol REVEALS why he’s considered ‘very snooty and snobbish’

With the massive success of Gadar 2, actor Sunny Deol became the talk of the town. The actor, who likes to spend his time with family and is seldom spotted out and about in the city, has attended multiple parties and made public appearances. But recently, he divulged that people used to think he's very snobbish. Read on to know the reason behind it.

Sunny Deol reacts to people considering him snobbish

Sunny Deol was recently in a conversation with NDTV. While chatting, the Gadar 2 actor shared that people used to think he was snobbish as he doesn't attend Bollywood parties. Sharing the reason behind this, he said that he is a people person and goes out to places where he interacts with his fans and other people.

He was quoted as saying, "Then it's lovely. I am an early riser. So, I am not the guy who goes to parties. Initially, I hardly went anywhere. People used to think I was very snooty, very snobbish, and this and that. But then they eventually understood ki yeh sharmata hai. Aana nahi chahta hai yeh. He doesn't drink. He doesn't know what to do. So, nahi ata. They understood me afterward. So, there is no invitation after that. Because pata hai, yeh nahi aane wala. (That he is shy. He does not wish to come. Hence, he does not come. Because they know what I would not come.)"

Advertisement

Sunny Deol reflects on the methods of film promotions used today

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor also shared his two cents on the current methods of film promotion in the same interview. He said that he doesn't enjoy it. "We have seen that era, and we were comfortable in that era. Then suddenly everything started moving so fast. For me, it was an excuse. I don't like it. It is difficult to cope up," the actor added.

About Gadar 2

The sequel to the 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 became a commercial success after it was theatrically released on August 11 this year. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma and is directed and produced by Anil Sharma. After it broke records and impressed movie lovers, a success party was hosted, which was attended by the biggies of B-town.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol says he 'got out' of his seat during Bobby Deol starrer Animal's climax scene; here's why