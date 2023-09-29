'There is no lip-sync anymore': Javed Akhtar decodes why today's songs fade fast

Javed Akhtar is a highly renowned figure in Bollywood. He's famous for crafting fantastic lyrics for songs in Bollywood movies, and he's also been a screenwriter and poet. Recently, the veteran star, Javed Akhtar, the poet and lyricist, believes that contemporary lyrics in songs don't have the same impact as they used to because they lack a strong connection to a movie's storyline and its emotions.

Javed Akhtar opines on why today’s songs are “forgettable”

Javed Akhtar has penned unforgettable lyrics for songs like Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum in Silsila (1981), Ek Ladki Ko Dekha in 1942: A Love Story (1994), and Jashn-e-Bahara in Jodhaa Akbar (2008), among others. During a recent interview with PTI, the veteran star spoke about why today’s songs are “forgettable” and said, “It is not that writers can’t write good songs, it’s that they are not getting an opportunity to write good songs. There are a number of reasons why songs have become forgettable. One, the tempo and beat have become very high. Two, most songs are in the background today, there is no lip-sync anymore.”

Javed Akhtar explained that because songs are no longer integrated into the story, they lose the genuine emotions of sorrow, happiness, and pain. He added, “Songs today are played in a generic situation, it’s playing in the background. Earlier, songs were used to capture a particular human emotion and would be part of the story. The character would lip-sync so it used to become a part of the drama. A song was like a scene.”

Javed Akhtar points out that due to the high tempo of today’s songs, the words are not registered

As per Javed Akhtar, many songs nowadays have high-tempo music, giving the human mind only a tiny moment to grasp the lyrics. He said, “The tempo of songs has become so high and frantic that the voice loses its value. Words only go deep into your psyche or your hearing when there is some space for the words. When you have a fraction of seconds to register the word, if the tune is so fast, the words become irrelevant.”

Javed Akhtar was in the city for a book signing event hosted by The Anant Raj Corporation (TARC), a real estate developer. During the event, he discussed his biographical book, Talking Life, authored by Nasreen Munni Kabir.

